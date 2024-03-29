Construction recently began to build a roundabout at 222nd and Q

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With more development booming in western Douglas County, comes more road upgrades. Construction recently started to build a roundabout at 222nd and Q.

A new roundabout will be the future along 222nd and Q and that's because the Douglas County Engineer's Office said they've received numerous speeding complaints along Q St. through the years.

Besides the speeding issues, they hope this roundabout can help alleviate the heavy traffic in the area.

Drivers like Gregg Limley think it's a step in the right direction.

"Some places are a great idea, as long as other traffic yields the right away," Limley said.

"It slows them down a little bit. They're obviously something that needs to be done in this town. If you're doing the speed limit in this town and you watch how many cars pass you," he said.

And for others, not so much.

"It feels like it doesn't make sense," Lee Achtemeier said. "Nobody stops where they're supposed to stop."

In addition to the roundabout, work is being done to pave 222nd up to I St. In total, it will cost two million dollars. Construction on the roundabout is expected to be completed in the fall.

