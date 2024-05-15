Controversial chalk messaging draws voters attention at polling place

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The entrance to the Skutt Catholic High School polling place was filled with pro-life messaging in chalk. KMTV talked to voters who wondered if this type of messaging is even legal and crossed the line of electioneering.

Some voters said never seen anything like this at a polling place.

"I know there's freedom of speech, but I don't think it's good in a polling place," said voter Debbie Boba.

Skutt Catholic told KMTV that every year, the Sky Hawks for Life Club writes chalk messaging after its last meeting, which happened to be Monday night.

The Douglas County Election Commission said electioneering is defined as anything that advocates for or against a candidate or political party or an issue on the ballot.

There can be no electioneering within 200 feet of an entrance to a polling place. Private places acting as polling places sign an agreement saying they will comply with election hearing statutes.

The Douglas County Election Commission said this is completely legal because there is nothing on the ballot that is specifically about pro-life or abortion issues.

