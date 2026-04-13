Crews begin asbestos removal at an abandoned West Omaha hotel ahead of the city-funded demolition project

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Crews are working to remove asbestos from an abandoned hotel near 108th and L, preparing the building for demolition. The prep work is expected to take two to three weeks before the demolition can occur.

Last week, the Omaha City Council approved the demolition by a 4-3 vote. The city will pay the demolition costs, which total more than $300,000. The city will not be reimbursed by Newport Blue Impact, the company that owns the site.

Neighbors earlier in April said they wanted to see the site demolished because of safety concerns.

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