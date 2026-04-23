Crews expect demolition of abandoned West Omaha hotel near 108th and L to take place in early May

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Demolition looks like it will come in early May for abandoned West Omaha hotel near 108th and L, according to Rick Shurts, who owns the group leading the demolition project.

Shurts said crews have to remove asbestos from inside the hotel and disconnect utilities before demolition can take place.

MUD crews were on site Thursday preparing to cut utilities. Stephanie Mueller with MUD said if the weather holds up, utilities will be cut on Thursday evening.

Sandy Trimmer lives across the street from the hotel and has been wanting it torn down for years.

"The first time I see them bring the wrecking ball in, I will probably grab a beer, go over there, stand, and watch them do it and applauded the whole entire time," Trimmer said.

The City of Omaha approved $310,000 in funding for the demolition earlier in April 2026.

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