Dealing with the Holiday Blues? Boys Town National Hotline gives suggestions to help

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (KMTV) — For some, the holidays and the end of the year are a time of gathering. For others, it's a reminder of grief or maybe just feeling down.

"I think it's super important for people during this period of time to set boundaries for themselves," Paige Bendt, hotline supervisor at the Boys Town National Hotline said. "It's also to really understand what they need for themselves."

"...Being graceful for yourself and allowing yourself to feel those feelings. If you need to say no to some of those holiday gatherings, that's completely okay," Bendt said.

So how can you help a loved one or a friend? They're advice: Always listen and show that you're there for them.

"Let them know that you hear them and with them. Let them know that their feelings are normal and valid. Saying things like, 'This is a really difficult time. I understand that you may be feeling this way.' Using those empathy statements, 'Gosh, this is so hard,'" Bendt said.

Nick Zadina, manager of training and quality assurance said it's normal for the hotline to receive calls about holiday emotions this time of year. He said everyone's experience is different.

"We might have a caller that says, 'My mom died this year. This is going to be my first Christmas without mom and I'm not handling it very well.' That's going to be a very different conversation than someone who calls and then says 'Every year when the holidays hit, I get really depressed,'" Zadina said.

The counselors can also make recommendations of where callers can get more on-going and personalized help.

But it starts with listening and empathizing with a caller's struggle, but also helping them see there are others who can help.

"It's about finding that balance," Zadina said. "How can you be in touch with any positive supports that you have... while also giving yourself time and space to feel what you need to feel, and go through what you need to go through."

If you or a loved one are struggling, you can call the Boys Town Hotline at 800-448-3000 or 988.

