Debate on controversial bill about gender begins Tuesday at state legislature

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a controversial bill about gender that could change regulations for sports, schools, and state offices. Reporter John Brown people on both sides. Some who said something like this is needed, and others who say this is frightening for the future.

Millard Senator Kathleen Kauth introduced the Stand With Women bill or LB 89 back in January.

"What this basically says is women deserve a right to privacy, safety and opportunity," said Kauth.

If passed, the bill would prohibit all biological men from being in women’s spaces like locker rooms, restrooms and sports teams.

It would also restrict all biological men from getting grants, scholarships, or any other help designed for women from state agencies like the Department of Economic Development and the Department of Health and Human Services.

"This is going one way. It is of grave concern that we are eroding women's rights by allowing this to continue," she said.

The reason Kauth said she’s doing this now is because she says people have contacted her multiple times asking for something to be done.

But others see it differently.

"This demands that our children, our neighbors, and our siblings deny who they are, in order to belong," said Reverend Juniper Meadows.

Meadows and others like Emily Kaemmerer fear this bill would limit rights and only cause more hate for transgender people in the LGBTQ+ community.

Kaemmerer is a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and is transgender...

"It baffling to me why so many people, I guess, want to hinder us in society," said Kaemmerer.

Immediate action on the bill won’t come after the debate, Tuesday, but likely closer to the end of the legislative session.

"What's next for trans people is sticking together and figuring out ways to build community action," she said.

Debate on the bill starts Tuesday at 3 p.m.