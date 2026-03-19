Democrat Mark Martinez is back on the ballot for Douglas County Sheriff following Supreme Court ruling

Mark Martinez back on the ballot for Douglas County Sheriff after Supreme Court ruling

Election Commissioner Danielle Jensen removed Martinez last week

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Democrat Mark Martinez is back on the ballot for Douglas County Sheriff this November after his disqualification was reversed by Nebraska Supreme Court Justice William Cassel on Wednesday.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Danielle Jensen disqualified Martinez last week. The Douglas County GOP filed an objection because the law enforcement certification for Martinez is not active.

"My decision was based on the fact that the law presented itself as ambiguous," Jensen said.

In Nebraska, sheriff candidates need to have the proper certification. Martinez, a long-time Omaha police officer, had that certification until 2009 when President Barack Obama nominated him to be a U.S. Marshal.

"I think people are tired of the political nonsense and silliness, I call it," Martinez said.

With Martinez now back on the ballot, he is the only Democrat running for the sheriff's position. He will face off against incumbent Aaron Hansen, who is running as a Republican, in the general election in November.

Because there are no primary challengers, the sheriff's race will not appear on the primary election ballot in May.

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