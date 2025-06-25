Do Omaha drivers zipper merge or bottleneck?

NDOT says the safest way to merge into one-lane traffic is to use the "zipper method."

Zipper merging requires taking turns and letting every other car merge.

Drivers are torn on how to merge. Some say it's the safest, others say it puts people in danger.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After a social media post online from Nebraska Department of Transportation was shared by Omaha Police Department on Facebook, reporter Nolan Bulmahn wanted to know which method drivers use to merge into traffic.

Nolan asked Omaha driver Shane Crees his definiton of zipper merging. He said "a zipper merge? Um, I don't think I've ever heard of that term." Iowa driver Max Mexek had a similar answer. "That's a real good question. I don't thin anyone has a definition for that."

Take a look. this is a zipper merge. According to NDOT, it's faster for everyone. Here's how it works. Drivers take turns merging where two lanes turn into one. It sounds pretty simple. but it's actually quite controversial around here.

Shane Crees is all for the zipper, saying "But yes, the zipper merge does work a other way better than the other way, as long as you're keeping traffic moving, even if that lane is ending, even if both lanes can move, you know what I mean? It don't cluster as much."

Martin Davis, a Scottsbluff neighbor, feels differently."It's not safer, Davis says. "You're putting people in danger. That's what you're doing is you're putting someone in danger."

When Iowa driver Max Mexek was told that zipper merging is actually safer that just getting over as quick as possible, he laughed, and said "well, you'd have to prove that to me but yea, okay."

I tried it myself. To see if NDOT is right about it saving time. But here's the thing. The other drivers didn't let him in.

