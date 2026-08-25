Dolly Parton, 'Queen of Country Music,' dies at 80; locals remember her legacy

Dolly Parton has died at 80, ending a six-decade career that made her one of country music's most beloved icons.

Local bar Bucky Dexter's is honoring her memory with $5 dirty martinis — said to be one of Parton's favorite drinks — for the rest of the night.

Owner Nate Barges credits Parton's legacy not just to her music, but to her philanthropic work and dedication to looking out for people in Tennessee and beyond.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Country music has lost an icon. Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, and her six-decade career touched generations of fans.

At Bucky Dexter's, Dolly's music is playing and the memories are flowing.

The country singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist known as the "Queen of Country Music" leaves behind a legacy that goes far beyond her unforgettable songs.

Owner Nate Barges says Parton was more than just a country music superstar.

"I think she did the greater good for Tennessee. All the women. She helped upbring with Dollywood, all that stuff. All that she did was look out for people. It's a great thing that she's done," Barges said.

On Tuesday, Bucky Dexter's is honoring Parton in a way she might appreciate. Barges says he knows one of Parton's favorite drinks was a dirty martini, and the drinks are just $5 for the rest of the night.

Fans say the best way to remember Parton is simple: turn up the music, raise a glass, and sing along.

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