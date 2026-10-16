Early in-person voting nearly triples in Douglas County compared to last midterms, officials say

WEST OMAHA, NE. — In-person early voting in Douglas County is up nearly three times compared to the last midterm election, according to the Douglas County Election Commission.

"We have had thirty-one hundred people so far come through and vote here in person or take a ballot home," Jensen said.

That total is higher than it was around the same time in 2022.

Jensen also noted a decrease in by-mail ballot applications from 2022 to now.

"So, it seems to be shifting," Jenson said. "Maybe we don't have as many by-mail applications, but more people are coming in person to either vote or take that ballot home."

When asked what she thinks is driving the increase in early in-person voting, Jensen offered two reasons.

The first centers on concerns about mail delivery.

"I think some people might have been worried about receiving their ballot through the mail (or) making sure it got back to us," Jensen said.

The second reason, she said, is a greater interest in the election itself.

"I think there is more interest in the election," Jensen said. "There is just a lot of information out there, and people want to make their voices heard."

That interest is reflected among voters like Ellen Delmar, who said amendment changes brought her out to vote.

"There are a lot of issues going on, and I feel strongly (about them)," Delmar said. "Especially some of the amendments."

Sofia Montes, another Omaha early voter, said she is worried about the cost of living.

"You go to the grocery store and what do you see in your basket? You see nothing," Montes said. "You're lucky if you even buy a piece of meat or chicken or something."

Delmar said she hopes the election results reflect the change voters are seeking.

"We need some changes, and hopefully people realize that, and (realize) that this election will reflect the change that we want in this country, especially in this city — in Omaha — and as a whole in Nebraska," Delmar said.

Jensen said the final day to register to vote in person at the Election Commission's office will be Friday, October 23 at 6 p.m.