Elkhorn Public Schools give update on construction projects amid delays

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — School is back in session for Elkhorn Public School students but construction delays have halted progress at a few different schools. Now the district is letting us know why.



One example is the playground at Spring Ridge Elementary.

The district shares weather is one of the reasons for the delays.

Over the course of the summer, Elkhorn schools undertook ten significant construction project to meet the needs of the growing community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

School is back in session for Elkhorn Public School students but construction delays have halted progress at a few different schools impacting facilities like the playground at Spring Ridge Elementary.

In a message to parents, the Spring Ridge principal said that the playground would not be ready in time for the new year.

It's a setback, but one parents and kids understand.

"They're a little bit disappointed because they've been out there multiple times a week all summer, keeping an eye on what the playground is going to be like,” said Jessica Francis, a Spring Ridge parent.

Another parent added, "We just knew it was something that needed to be done. It was an old playground, so we're excited about the updates. We wish it were open sooner, but these things take time, and we'll be excited to use it when it does open,” said Lindsey Benson, another parent.

In the meantime, the blacktop and field areas are available for kids during recess. The district anticipates that the project should be completed in the next couple of weeks.

New Schools Navigate Construction Challenges

Meanwhile, Iron Bluff Elementary and Stone Pointe Elementary have also welcomed students for the first time amid ongoing construction. Parents are working to navigate the start of the school year despite a few obstacles.

Construction at both schools is still underway, with additional work needed on the playgrounds, kitchens, and art and music classrooms. Prior to the first day of classes, parents received notifications from the district, which helped alleviate some of their concerns about the transition.

"It was very smooth dropping off and picking up. He's in kindergarten, so they kind of met us out front and just made it very easy to navigate," said Sophia, an Iron Bluff parent.

Other parents in the surrounding neighborhoods near Iron Bluff shared similar sentiments with us, but some still have safety concerns.

We reached out to the district to ask what’s causing the project delays. In a message EPS says it’s due in part to the weather.

Over the course of the summer, Elkhorn schools undertook ten significant construction projects, in addition to some smaller ones to meet the needs of the growing community.

We’re told final completion dates are not yet set but are expected to be clarified in the coming weeks.