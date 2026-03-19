Fans celebrate Cornhuskers history with NCAA win at Omaha bar and grill

Big Red got it done against Troy to secure the first NCAA tournament win in program history.

Plenty of Nebraska fans showed up to The Caddy Shack for March Madness.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The drought is finally over for Husker fans. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have won their first ever NCAA tournament game.

Before Thursday, Nebraska was the only power conference team in the country without a tournament win. I watched the historic moment unfold with fans at Caddy Shack in West Omaha, where they celebrated with food, drinks, and hoops.

Going into the matchup against Troy, the excitement for the game also came with nerves.

"Everybody thinks we’re gonna get beat because we’re known for it I guess," Caddy Shack owner Jay Johnson said.

"Everyone’s picking Troy to win and rightfully so I don’t think we’ve ever won," Nebraska fan Alex Duncan said.

"They’ve had more problems going against teams with a lot of size," Nebraska fan Bob Martin said.

Despite the nerves, fans said they trust Coach Fred Hoiberg. When KMTV asked fans at Caddy Shack's other location earlier in the season, they said one goal was on their minds.

"I want to win an NCAA game. That's really what I want first and foremost. Anything past that's going to be gravy for me," Nebraska fan Ben Hoy said.

During the game, halftime vibes were high with more fans flooding in, skipping work altogether or making the most of their lunch breaks.

Johnson said the team's recent success has brought in extra bucks all season long, noting that people did not watch the Huskers before.

Now, it is onto the next game.

"I’ve actually been looking at tickets already for Saturday," one fan said.

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