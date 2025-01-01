First Day Hikes: Neighbors celebrate first day of 2025 at Nebraska parks

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) – Over 150 neighbors spent Thursday morning at Schramm Park for Nebraska game and Parks "First Day Hikes." Reporter Greta Goede went on the mile and a half hike and spoke with neighbors.



Schramm Park saw over 150 neighbors for First Day Hikes

"It's just a nice way to start the year."

Statista says 51% of Americans hope to better their health in 2025

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over 150 neighbors hiked over a mile to celebrate the first day of the new year.

Nebraska State Parks had its annual first day hike to get neighbors out in nature, KMTV reporter Greta Goede went to Schramm Park using the camera on her phone to see what's it like.

She found experienced hikers.

"It's my second time,” hiker Matt Helms said

And newbies like her, like the Knudson.

“This is our first time.”

The park offered two different hikes. One shorter, the other a full mile and a half. That's the one Goede took.

"Getting out in nature is nice” Helms said

Overall, 150 people came to hit the trails. While parts are flat, there are spots where Goede was really glad to not have heavy equipment.

"it was pretty easy,” hiker Shauna Klein said.

“It was wet,” Kyler Knudson said.

The warmer weather caught some by surprise.

“The weather was perfect. I'm overdressed perhaps but its a great day and nice sunshine,” Helms said.

An hour and half later, the group was back to the parking lot. For some, the first step towards a new year's resolution of being more active. Market data website Statista says 51% of Americans hope to better their health in 2025.

But the biggest motivator for this group:

"It's just a nice way to start the year,” Helms said.

between Sarpy and Cass County there were three first day hikes that around 500 neighbors participated in.

For neighbors interested in getting out and exploring state parks in the new year, you can find more information here.