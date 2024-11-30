First free outdoor ice skating rink opens in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Snow and cold weather make ice skating so much better. Friday marked the grand opening of the 2,500-square-foot ice rink at Heartwood Preserve, a mixed-use development in the works with restaurants, homes, businesses, and apartments.

"It's good. It's a nice little ice rink. I didn't fall, so that's good," said Travis Koch.

The Koch family made sure their Black Friday plans included lacing up and skating. The Elkhorn neighbors said they're glad they have an ice rink that's closer to them.

"It's centrally located for us. Not having to go downtown is so nice. Just a 10-minute drive out here is very nice, very convenient," said Koch.

Jeffrey Silver with Applied Underwriters said it's something that's long overdue for west Omaha.

"We thought, what could we do that's different to give the community a sense of coming out and sharing things with their family," said Silver.

You can see the rink had no problems drawing a crowd. For father and daughter Denny and Mia Schaeppi, ice skating is something they do every year, creating memories as they each get older.

"It's a fun activity to make the winter go by that much better," said Denny.

"And just spending time with just the two of us and enjoying the outdoors," said Mia.

If you want to make memories here, remember reservations are preferred. To make a reservation, click here.

The rink and skates are completely free and is open until Jan. 5.

