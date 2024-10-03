First of its kind class: Students get the opportunity to repair phones at Horizon High School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Taking apart and repairing cell phones, it's a first-of-its-kind class offered at Millard Public Schools. Horizon High School is encouraging students to enter the cell phone repair industry. It's something that junior Maine Epperson fell in love with instantly.

"The way that it can just reel you in, and you can just waste hours at a time fixing these devices," said Epperson.

She said before the class, she was having trouble figuring out what career path to take after graduation.

"It's a lot more determined now," she said. "I have these certifications, and it's helped me a lot in my path for the future."

Alan Ramsay with iFixAmerica teaches the courses and said right now, it's a field that needs more people.

"There's always a need for good technicians because the skill cap is really high," said Ramsay.

The course covers everything from breaking down old phones to repairing screens and charger ports. Principal Emili Brosnan said that because the class was such a success, it is now being offered year-round.

"Our students often may not know what post-high school will look like. This really gives students an opportunity to try something out in a lower-risk environment," said Brosnan.

Students in the class will earn certifications, which will make it easier to not only find a job but also give them the opportunities to advance in the repair industry. And for Epperson, it's a chance to flourish at a career.

The students will be honored for achieving their certification at a ceremony Thurs. Oct. 3.