Frankie's Fight: A family's plea to help their daughter live her best life

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Frankie Osborne is like most two-year-old's. She loves to dance and walk around. Each of these steps is a small miracle. She was born with congenital heart disease.

When she was just three weeks old, Frankie underwent open heart surgery, and shortly after, she suffered a massive stroke that severely damaged the left side of her brain.

"In some ways, I realize it's a miracle she's alive because of how small she was," said her father, Keenan Osborne.

Like any superhero, Frankie has her own pink cape, a gift from the non-profit Heart Heroes, to empower children with CHD.

"We just felt that our kids needed a heart hero cape just to kind of sustain their bravery and help them feel empowered, like they can put this cape on and nothing can touch them," said Founding Director of Heart Heroes Kitty Burton.

Frankie has made strides since her last procedures, but still needs more surgeries. Out of options in Omaha, they now must travel to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford in California.

"It's hard because I know, and I can only speak for myself, but if we could switch places with her, without a doubt, I'd give her my heart if I could, no questions asked," said Frankie's mother, Rachel Osborne.

Rachel and Keenan, said the last two years have been terrifying as they watch their little girl go through this treatment, but they are hopeful for the future.

"We're thankful that she's here today," said Rachel.

The Osborne’s leave for California on Friday, Aug. 2. Frankie’s procedure is next week. It’s unclear how many days they will spending in California.

If you'd like to contribute to their GoFundMe to help with travel expenses, click here. If you'd like to follow Frankie's journey on Facebook, click here.

