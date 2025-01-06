From playing fetch to working: How neighbors are dealing with the cold weather at Zorinsky Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — West Omaha neighbor Jack Zavadil makes it a point to bring his dog, Margo, for fetch to Zorinsky Lake almost every day.

"If I keep her at home, she's just going to be a menace," said Zavadil.

He said this cold weather will not stop his precious time with Margo.

"She doesn't get cold. She has all this hair, so I have to get her out and running," he said.

From people playing with their dogs to people walking, sisters Mary Caswell and JoAnn Aliano have been walking together for almost 50 years.

Even with the frigid temperatures, they said the sun made their walk better.

"It's great," said Aliano. "It's nicer than I thought it would be. It's not as breezy."

But for some, like electrician Joshua Sumner, who has to be outside, he came prepared and made sure to wear multiple layers.

"No matter how many layers you put on, you're just cold," said Sumner. "What I've found is the more layers you put on, the longer you can last. It's not even about staying warm all day, it's about lasting until break until you can warm up again."

From playing fetch to working, they can only dream of warm weather for now.

"In Nebraska, you never know what you're going to get, right," said Zavadil.