Heartwood Preserve expanding with new neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction on homes, office spaces, and stores are not new in west Omaha, including Heartwood Preserve, an area that continues to grow.

"I looked at video of us on this property in January of 2020 where we were looking at how the design was going to go, and to see it come to fruition now is amazing," said Mamie Jackson, partner at Jackson Group-Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Jackson is talking about what will be The Arbour at Heartwood Preserve. The large development has announced businesses and restaurants moving in now, and in a few years, families will, too.

The builder highlighted that this neighborhood will differ from what's already in the Millard area.

"We don't look at it through the same lens as we do with the majority of west Omaha developments where it's a sprawling garage, sprawling driveway," said President of G. Lee Homes Greg Frazell. "We have all of this space. It really is designed to be able to access biking trails, walking trails, to access what you need to live here."

The Arbour will include luxury row homes to single and dual-family homes, and besides the homes, there will be amenities like a rooftop.

"I live in the area. I don't want to move west, but I want something new. Giving this option to people I think is super exciting, and people are going to be super excited about it," said Jackson.

Frazell said it's a privilege to work on a project like this.

"It's a great opportunity," he said.

Of the 500 acres at Heartwood Preserve, The Arbour will take up 30 of those acres with 221 lots available.

The groundbreaking is expected to be next month. And all the homes are estimated to be built in the next five years.