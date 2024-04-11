'He's in every thought:' 28 year-old Joshua Martin still missing days later in Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Panic at first, scared," Kary Tronson said.

Tronson is describing the emotions she felt when her nephew, 28 year-old Joshua Martin, went missing. Martin is originally from the Millard area.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, Joshua was last seen walking away from a mental health facility at 1430 South St. on Friday, Apr. 5t around 1:30 p.m.

"He's in every thought, you can't have a moment's peace or you can't think of anything else for a long period of time because he's constantly coming back into your thoughts," Tronson said.

Joshua's parents did not want to speak on camera, but over the phone, his mom said the past few days have been nothing short of emotionally and mentally draining.

It's been five days since Joshua went missing and family members say they're concerned because he functions at the level of a five-year-old.

Joshua moved into the mental health facility in April 2023 and is not familiar with the Lincoln area.

Joshua suffers from schizophrenia and has severe OCD.

"There's a sense of trust that is lost then because if you can't trust what they're supposed to do then it makes you kind of angry," Tronson said.

She said she still has hopes that her nephew is alive.

"Yeah. Of course, I am. That would be the best outcome. I'm a pretty positive and optimistic person. I would say that he's alive."

Joshua was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts with a grey stripe. He is 5'11 and 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

KMTV contacted the mental health facility Joshua was at and they said they could not comment because of privacy laws.

If you know any information, you're asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

