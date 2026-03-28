Huskers' historic season ends with Sweet 16 loss to Iowa as fans gather at Elkhorn watch party

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Huskers' historic season came to a close as Iowa stopped them in the Sweet 16, but WestEnd in Elkhorn hosted a rowdy watch party for the game.

WestEnd was loud and served as the go-to spot for plenty of locals.

"The company’s great, the big screen. This is actually where we had our first date," Garrett Sellhorst said.

In a sea of red, I spoke to one Hawkeye fan who was feeling good at halftime.

"Nebraska was shooting well in the first half and they battled back just like they’ve been doing all year," the fan said.

After the game, the fan had one message.

"Let’s keep going. Go hawks," the fan said.

I followed up with Sellhorst and Danielle Berke after the loss.

Sellhorst said this would go down as the second greatest season in Nebraska history after they come back to win it all next year.

"It still was a great season. It was history in the making," Berke said.

It was a painfully quiet atmosphere after the loss, as Hawkeyes fans will have bragging rights all offseason long.

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