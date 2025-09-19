Hy-Vee opens direct primary care clinic in Omaha with monthly membership model

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hy-Vee has opened a new type of healthcare clinic in Omaha that operates on a direct primary care model, offering unlimited access to primary care providers for a monthly membership fee.

The clinic, located at 108th and Farnam Drive, allows companies or individuals to pay a monthly membership to access primary care providers. Health insurance companies do not play a role in this membership model.

Vice President of Member Service Jaci Robson said Hy-Vee originally partnered with Exemplar Care on these clinics because it wanted accessible primary care for its own employees.

"Each provider has less patients, so we have more providers with lower counts of patients," said Robson. "They spend longer time with the patients, we offer same day, next day appointments."

Nurse Practitioner Jason Gillespie appreciates the model's approach and he says he can help coordinate with a patient's specialist medical providers.

"Really taking the time to get to know your patients, spend that time to do the education and really work with them," Gillespie said.

While some employers cover memberships for workers, individuals can join as well.

"So $89 a month unlimited and you don't get any of the bills for any of the care. Totally unrestricted and unlimited," Robson said.

"Yes, we'll take care of you when you're sick," said Gillespie. "We'll help manage your chronic health issues, but our goal really is, we want you to stay healthy."

"They can actually connect with the provider any way they want; by messaging, phone, video or come in an by in patient. Almost like, doctor in your pocket," Robson said.

There are also urgent care services where non-members can use insurance.

While members don't currently receive Hy-Vee fuel points, Robson said Hy-Vee Health is piloting a health plan that could come with perks, including fuel points.

This is the first Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care clinic in Omaha and there are several other locations throughout the Midwest.

