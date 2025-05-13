'I hope that Poppy will bring a smile:' Boys Town Hospital gets new therapy dog

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (KMTV) — Staff at Boys Town hospital got the opportunity to meet a new therapy dog for the first time. Boys Town tells KMTV that Poppy the Bernedoodle will provide support, care, and love to children and families.

Poppy made her grand entrance for staff Tuesday morning.

But Poppy's story starts well before this hospital. Jason Roessner's daughter, Paige, had a love for dogs and caring for them. Paige passed away in 2022.

That's what inspired Jason to donate Poppy to Boys Town.

"We always knew that dogs brought her a lot of joy. We just wanted to see the joy that our daughter got from dogs," said Roessner.

Boys Town says Poppy will be there full-time to help the child life team and other areas around the hospital in providing a stress-free and therapeutic environment for children going through hard times.

"I hope that Poppy will bring a smile to those kids that maybe aren't smiling, and will hopefully bring them a little joy while they're here," he said.

"To see her legacy now working at Boys Town is just phenomenal."

Poppy is 16 weeks old and is currently in training for the next few months.

Poppy will start full time with children and families here at Boys Town by the end of the year.

