'I think it's going to be really fun:' Groundbreaking of inclusive and accessible playground at Zorinsky Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The future is bright for a soon-to-be inclusive playground in West Omaha.

"I think it's going to be really fun," said Brody Citro. "I can play tag and hide and seek."

Citro was born with Spina bifida and said there have been some challenges with other playgrounds.

"They weren't inclusive at all," he said.

That's why his mom, Lauren Citro, and other moms co-founded Imagine Inclusion over five years ago to build a playground for people of all abilities.

KMTV talked with Lauren back in December when the nonprofit was still trying to meet its fundraising goal. Flash forward six months later, the group of moms have met their goals, have purchased playground equipment, and construction can now start.

"It's a dream realized," said Lauren. "It was emotional. We're just so excited that it's starting and that we're almost there."

The nearly 10,000 square foot play space will include inclusive wheelchair swings, an in-ground merry-go-round, two ramps, musical instruments, and even surfacing.

Mom Nancy Berg, who has been living with a spinal cord injury for over 30 years, said this will be a game changer in the community. When her kids were younger, she said it was difficult to even step foot on a playground because it wasn't accessible.

"It's going to allow kids of all disabilities and parents with disabilities to be able to interact with their children and have a good time," said Berg.

This future playground will be the first inclusive playground west of 84th St.

"Moms can. Moms do. Moms will do anything for their kids," said Lauren.

The total cost of the playground will be $1.3 million. It's expected to be completed by late summer.

