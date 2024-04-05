'I think the judge made the wrong decision:' Judge rules that Club180 can stay open

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A controversial establishment in west Omaha is here to stay.

Club180, a strip club at 180th and Q, where the landlord and neighbors have tried to push them out, but after a judge's decision, the club can stay.

Neighbors like Wendy Sullivan aren't happy about who's now allowed to stick around.

"I think the judge made the wrong decision," Sullivan said.

Although the old signage is still up, Club180 used to be Two Fine Irishmen, which was a bar and grill that had a liquor license.

The establishment lost its license when it turned into a strip club. The landlord's attorney told me that Club180 could not stay open because it did not have a liquor or BYOB license.

After months of legal battle, a judge ruled in favor of Club180, Wednesday, meaning their current lease that doesn't expire until 2027 remains in place.

Nearby business owners like Dr. Matt Belcher aren't satisfied.

"I mean I would say, we've been here a long time," Belcher said. "17 years in the same location. I wouldn't say it has affected our business, but that doesn't mean I'm happy it's over there either. Who knows in the long run if it could have an impact on our business."

City councilmember Don Rowe, who represents the area where Club180 is, said the club is allowed in this area because it's classified as a commercial business in a commercial zoning area, and that you can't zone the business out.

"Well, clearly I'm disappointed. I was hoping he'd rule in favor of the landlord," Rowe said. "We felt like they had a pretty good case. The change in use, that would be a valid reason for terminating the lease."

I reached out to the club's owners multiple times but they did not want to speak on camera.

Neighbors aren't happy about it all.

"I don't think it's good for our neighborhood. And our surrounding neighborhoods. We need a clean atmosphere and safe environment for our families," Sullivan said.

The landlord's attorney told me they've exhausted all efforts to evict Club180 for now.

