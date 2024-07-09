'I was pretty shocked:' Q St. retaining wall collapses on neighbor's backyard

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A retaining wall near 120th and Q St. has taken over Justin Weberg's backyard for the last two months. It fell during the overnight hours on May 4.

"I was pretty shocked," said Weberg.

The only thing that's changed during the last two months was a temporary barricade that was installed by the city of Omaha to section off the wall from the backyard.

"I think it's created an eyesore for neighbors on both sides," said Weberg. "You have guests come over and it's kind of a talking piece, but at the same time, it's annoying because you can hear Q St."

Weberg, unable to enjoy his entire backyard, said he wasn't frustrated at first in early May because the city had other priorities like helping tornado survivors. But, now, is waiting for answers several months later.

KMTV learned that it typically takes the city 18 months to fix a retaining wall from start to finish. But, in this case there's an expedited process because it's an emergency.

Although it's been a frustrating few months for Weberg, he's just looking forward to the days where he can have a backyard without an open view to Q St.

"You know you want to have your backyard back to normal, right. I would like to have it a little quieter back here, so we can enjoy the deck and the nice evenings," he said.

KMTV also learned the city will make full restoration repairs to the affected area of Weberg's backyard at no cost to him.

The design of the retaining wall will be complete by the end of the month or mid August. As for when the wall will be completely constructed, that will take a couple more months.

