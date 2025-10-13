Ice sculptor brings pumpkin carving skills to Heartwood Fall Fest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A champion ice sculptor brought his artistic talents to Heartwood Park today, helping families get into the Halloween spirit at the Heartwood Fall Fest.

The free family event featured activities ranging from pumpkin decorating to a petting zoo and everything in between.

Matt Seely, an international competitor for Team Nebraska Snow Sculpting, was brought to Heartwood Preserve to showcase his talents. Instead of working with ice, Seely carved giant pumpkins for the fall celebration.

"The kids have been incredibly curious, you know, I don't know if they've seen some of the techniques I'm using here, but I've had a really good time just showing and some of the different ways you can carve pumpkins," Seely said.

"I got a funny feeling they're going to be some little bit of different pumpkins around the Omaha area with some of the kids I talked to. Hopefully their parents will indulge them and help them with that a little bit."

Families also enjoyed live music from the North High School Orchestra while sampling food trucks and fall-themed drinks throughout the event.