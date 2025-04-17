'I'm just upset:' Part of Zorinsky Lake fishing pier trail collapsed for more than a month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For many people, Zorinsky Lake is the place to be when it's warm out. Dave McKee is no exception, he loves to go fishing.

"I've fished for a long time," said McKee.

But McKee hasn't been able to go fishing at Zorinsky because construction signs and caution tape fill this area near the fishing pier.. The City of Omaha Parks and Rec Department tells KMTV the base underneath the ramp was damaged from a recent flash flooding event. It does not know exactly when this happened.

"It's discourteous. It's a waste of my taxpayer dollars and everyone else. I buy a fishing license to fish. We pay to keep up the parks," he said.

The city said it is working with FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers to get the trail repaired. It said Zorinsky is a partnership property where certain federal regulations can come into play if a FEMA-declared event occurs, like in this situation.

"I'm just upset with the general system," he said.

"You worry about if you come fishing, you're going to have a bucket of something, then bring it back with something, and then you're going to have to navigate this..."

Parks and Rec said this is an adaptive pathway for people of all abilities, which makes it a bit more challenging to make sure the trail is repaired correctly.

McKee said he hopes he can get back to enjoying Zorinsky soon.

KMTV: What do you want to see done?

McKee: "I just want to navigate the damn path, whether it's for me, a handicapped person, or a little kid, someone on a walker, whatever."

Right now, the city parks and rec department does not have a timeline set on when the trail will be repaired.

