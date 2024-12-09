'I'm very excited about it:' Chabad of Nebraska preparing to expand in the coming years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Chabad of Nebraska has been at its west Omaha location near 120th and Shirley since 1999. Rabbi Mendel Katzman brought Chabad to Nebraska in the mid-1980s.

He said Chabad is all about providing education about Judaism, spreading kindness, and offering support to the community.

"It's basically a program that's focused on the Jewish community primarily, but goes beyond the Jewish community itself," he said.

Over the years, Katzman said he's loved the services and events he's held at its current location, but said he was limited with the amount of space. His building is only about 3,300 square feet. The new space will be much larger.

"Actually, I'm very excited about it. We've been planning it for awhile now," said Katzman.

And it's not just Katzman who is excited. Stephen Kaniewski frequently goes to Chabad and said the new space will serve as a modern look.

"When you look at the programs that Chabad puts on, and the outreach to the entire Jewish community, and not just someone who comes to Chabad, there's a need to have something bigger than what's here," said Kaniewski.

Katzman said planning for the new building is still in the preliminary stages and things could change. He wants to have a worship area, learning and education center, and an interactive museum.

"We're in it together and everyone is going to be super delighted once it's done," said Katzman.

He said a groundbreaking could happen next spring. The space could be completed in the next two-to-three years.

