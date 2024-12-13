Imagine Inclusion gearing up for a drive-thru holiday spectacular to support inclusive playground

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For Lauren Citro, this is one of her favorite times of the year despite the frigid cold.

"I had grown up going to a holiday lights display and from there, this idea grew," said Citro.

For five years, Citro and other volunteers have illuminated part of Zorinsky Lake for a holiday lights display drive-thru spectacular.

"This event was born out of 2020," she said. "There was no way for us to do any fundraising and we wanted to see the playground project move forward."

And the lights display helps support this soon-to-be inclusive playground at Zorinsky Lake.

Volunteers like John Goodin were out Friday getting the final preps done.

"This has more value to it for me," said Goodin. "All this is to help build this playground here, which is really going to impact the community past Christmas lights. You'll be able to use this any time of the year."

Citro and other moms with Imagine Inclusion were inspired to create an inclusive playground for their kids and other kids because they noticed there was no inclusive playground west of 84th St.

"There shouldn't have to be a lot of thought when you go to a playground, if your kid can access the structure or what-not. We just want a sense of community and a place where families can go and have fun," said Citro.

The nearly 10,000 square foot play space will include inclusive wheelchair swings, an in-ground merry-go-round, two ramps, musical instruments, and even surfacing.

Citro said this year the lights display is extra special to her because the playground is expected to be finished by May.

"We think we've effected change in how people are thinking about disability and inclusion," she said.

The holidays lights display is free, though donations are welcome -- and help support the playground. See the lights from 5-9pm Friday and Saturday, located just off the water park entrance at 156th and Zorinsky Lake. To learn more about Imagine Inclusion, click here.