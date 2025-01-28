International Holocaust Remembrance Day: How educators in Omaha are honoring and remembering

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Mary Our Queen Catholic School in Omaha, neighborhood reporter John Brown spent part of his day in Joanna Meysenburg's 7th grade class, where they spent Monday reading about the Holocaust.

"It's only been 80 years since the Holocaust ended. We don't do enough, and we need to keep it alive in our children's education and memory, so they don't forget the mistakes of the past and repeat it," said Meysenburg.

Elliott Weber is one of Meysenburg's students. She said this is the first time she's really learned the history of the Holocaust.

"I've heard sayings about how if you do not learn about history, it repeats itself. I think we should learn about it to not make future mistakes," said Weber.

According to the Pew Research Center, research conducted in 2024 concluded that 3% of adults under 30 agree with the statement that "The Holocaust is a myth."

At the college level, Dr. Jeannette Gabriel with the Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies said that in her 25 years of teaching, she's used a variety of methods to teach about the Holocaust, including reading, discussions, and videos. She also emphasizes the importance of combating misinformation.

"It's an important critical moment for every future society to assess and learn how to make future decisions differently," said Gabriel.

Scott Littky, the executive director for the Institute for Holocaust Education, has noticed a willingness from students to learn about the Holocaust over the years.

"There's a want and willingness to teach the lessons of the Holocaust in our education system and throughout Nebraska," said Littky.

Meysenburg said she hopes her students will understand the sacrifices and lessons from the Holocaust for years to come.

"We have these students that are soaking in this history and trying to share more with others and read more about it," she said.