'It can be frustrating:' Exploring the need for affordable housing in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Eddimar Santana Jimenez is looking for a place to live in west Omaha. She works in west Omaha and lives in Papillion, and is learning that finding an apartment close to work within her budget is harder than she expected. For now, she and her kids are staying at a friend's house.

"It can be frustrating and mentally draining because sometimes I spend hours just doing research," said Santana-Jimenez.

She said she's been looking for a place in west Omaha for years.

"It definitely can be overwhelming because I want my kids to have their own home," she said.

She's not alone. According to Zillow, the average rent for two-bedroom apartments in the Millard area is over $1,200 per month.

Ellen Abrams works with Mercy Housing, an affordable housing non-profit that manages Timbercreek Apartments near 132nd and Harrison. The complex just completed a major renovation to fix appliances, community spaces, and more.

Abrams said that while new affordable housing is critical, existing affordable housing is equally critical. She said 100,000 affordable housing units are built each year, but for every unit built, two are lost to deterioration, abandonment, or conversion to more expensive housing.

Abrams said maintaining affordable housing is especially critical in Omaha.

"In the past decade, Omaha lost nearly 7,000 houses or apartment units that are affordable to families making less than $50,000 a year," she said.

And now, after learning about the affordable housing complex on the news, Santana Jimenez said she's considering applying there.

"I know that God's in control," Santana Jimenez said. "He has for me what he has for me."