'It definitely hinders the look of the neighborhood': Neighbors call Walnut Grove trail an eyesore

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors in the Walnut Grove neighborhood near 144th and Q tell me they love where they live because of the close access to trails. But recently, they've had issues that are causing concern, crumbling paths that are almost impassable.

Neighbors told KMTV the Walnut Grove walking trail has been an eyesore for years.

Gary Kluka enjoys his regular walks along the Walnut Grove trail.

"My wife and I, we love walking along in this area," Kluka said. It's one of our big things we do as retirees."

But more than ever, he's noticed several cracks and bumps, an inconvenience that has Kluka considering taking his walks elsewhere.

"The trail is still in functional capacity, but they are deteriorating and in some places. They are deteriorating a lot more quickly than others," he said.

Neighbor Brett Haney said it goes beyond being an eyesore. He said this trail can be dangerous for some.

"It definitely hinders the look of the neighborhood. You also have the safety of the kids that are riding bikes or playing on the trails themselves," Haney said.

Another neighbor told me they've reached out to the City Parks Department. In an email shared with me, the parks department responded saying it has two work requests, and after an inspection, "repairs can be discussed and scheduled."

"It's something where I believe the city owes us a responsibility because we're paying good money in taxes," Kluka said.

"I'm kind of anxious to see this area repaired and restored to a better state," Kluka said.

Neighbors said they are pleased the city plans to make repairs, calling it a step in the right direction. Now, they're just waiting to find out when they will happen.

