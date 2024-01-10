'It is a concerning issue:' Snow caked in traffic lights causes troublesome driving

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — KMTV met with people around Omaha today, and they talked about street lights that are caked with snow.

One intersection that had that problem — 120 and I streets around lunch time. Snow was sticking to the newer LED signals.

One driver we spoke with told me these conditions make it harder to safely get through these areas.

"It is a concerning issue," Patrick Mascarello said. "I mean, people who are not from here, not realizing it... They could either think it's an out light and stop when they don't need to and cause an accident... Or they could go and cause an accident easily."

We reached out to the city of Omaha. They said this a known problem with these lights. Maintenance crews know to clean them as they come across issues.

Here's how you can help. If you see an intersection that has lights caked with snow, you can reach out to the city's traffic department.

We're staying on this issue. So, let us know about troublesome intersections in your neighborhoods. Email news@3newsnow.com