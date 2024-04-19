'It is ridiculous': Neighbors upset over insurance premium increases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Prices are up on many things - food, clothes, cars. But some neighbors have sticker shock from big jumps in the cost of insuring that car and even houses. One Millard woman talked to me about the struggle.

"It is a lot and we're not making any more money than the average Joe," Kristy Gryzwa said.

Gryzwa has lived in her Millard home since 2003. She told me she's never seen her homeowners and car insurance premiums this high. Her homeowners premium last year — just over $2500. This year, it's up more than $300, topping $2800.

Gryzwa is trying to take it in stride.

"I'm not really laughing about the situation. It's either you laugh or cry. What do you do?," Gryzwa said.

She has both her homeowners and car insurance through Progressive. There's no relief in her car insurance. The cost for insuring her two cars this year — up $700. And get this — she tells KMTV she hasn't had any claims.

"It is ridiculous. I don't know what to do. We've tried to do everything we can to just lower our premium."

"This is definitely by far the most expensive insurance I've ever seen," Jared Ohl, an insurance agent with Dodge Partners said.

Ohl said costs are going up for companies — severe storms hitting harder and in more places. He recommends reviewing your coverage and discussing options.

"Find a good local agent. Someone that's willing to meet with you to explain the coverages so that you understand what you're getting and why you're getting it," Ohl said. "Then, you can pick and choose if you want something or don't want something."

Gryzwa hears that advice, but...

"I don't know if there's anyone out there that is going to be able to lower it," she said.

Construction and repair costs are up across the country, which means having a ride and roof over your head are going to cost you more.

