"It's a pain in the butt:' Checking out some of the biggest construction projects in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're headed south toward Gretna, you'll notice you're losing a lane in each direction from Interstate 80 at Giles to Highway 50.

"It's actually super annoying," said motorcycle rider Jack Farner.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there's accidents going on."

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is adding an additional lane westbound, and an additional lane at the Highway 50 exit.

"I just hope they get it done in a timely manner and we can have the interstate back open and traffic can keep flowing," he said.

Construction is expected to last till this fall.

Next, let's head to Elkhorn where neighbors said this area is usually backed up, but now there will be more delays with a roundabout under construction at 205th and Cumberland.

"Right now, the construction is kind of a pain in the butt," said driver Josh Matson.

Work began on the roundabout last month. Omaha Public Works hopes this can relieve congestion in the area and improve pedestrian safety.

"I think it'll work once it gets in there. I'm from Lincoln, so there's a lot of them. Once they get in there, it does make it a quicker way for traffic, but it's just getting the people used to it," he said.

The roundabout is expected to be finished this fall.

Lastly, if you're by Methodist Women's Hospital in west Omaha, you would have likely noticed that the area is filled with construction signs and cones. That's because NDOT is putting its second diverging diamond interchange in the state.

NDOT said this interchange will shift traffic from the opposite sides of each direction, and eventually cross over.

Construction on this has been going on since last year, but is expected to be finished in July.

