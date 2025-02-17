'It's bad:' Drivers battle slick conditions on the roads, Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Truck driver Ahren Melendez is almost always on the road, no matter the conditions—except for Monday.

"It's really bad. It's some of the worst I've seen," said Melendez.

It got so bad that Melendez's company made him stop driving for the day due to the low visibility, the bitter cold, and the snow.

"It's been rough. It shuts us down a lot. It makes it hard to drive. It makes it unsafe," he said.

Melendez said he's taking extra precautions like wearing extra layers and will be taking it slow once he gets back on the roads.

For other neighbors like Tim Anderson, he waited as long as he could to head out to the store.

"Oh, I think it's horrible. I'm tired of snow-blowing three days in a row. I'm tired of shaking from all the cold. It's just crazy," said Anderson.

Anderson said the roads for him would have been much worse without his truck and all-wheel drive.

He thought we would have seen these conditions months ago.

"It's kind of wild. We're in the middle of February and we're finally getting some white stuff on the ground," he said.

For now, both Anderson and Melendez said they need a break from the cold and are dreaming of warmer weather.

"I'm dreaming of Phoenix. I'm hoping we can go there soon and get away from this for a while," said Anderson.

