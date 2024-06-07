'It's frustrating:' West Omaha neighbors left angered after their fences kicked in

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's two in the morning on May 11 when neighbor Kari Webber was woken up by a group that looks like young teens running and jumping through her fence.

"It is frustrating because we live in a safe neighborhood and we want to keep it safe," said Webber.

She's had six-to-eight slats knocked out of her fence, and although her fence is almost fixed, she's still paying the consequences.

"It's always a lot more than you anticipate it would be, right," said Webber. "It's a vinyl fence, but in certain aspects, they have to change out the full panel area. It's upwards of $1500 now, yeah, with the estimate."

But, it's not the first time this has happened to her. Just two months ago, her fence was rammed through during the middle of the night. And this time, her neighbors were also targeted. Gary Elliott tells KMTV in his over two decades of living here, he's never seen anything like this and was left angry.

"I'm an old veteran so sometimes my anger will arise in a strong way," said Elliott.

OPD said what happened to Webber and Elliott is similar to a popular social media trend called the "Kool Aid Man" challenge where people would kick in fences.

According to OPD, there have been seven incidents where people have had their fences kicked in since last December.

A neighborhood targeted, Webber now hopes her fence won't get kicked in for a third time.

"...To know that we can go to bed safe at night and that our neighborhood continues to be a safe one to live and work in," said Weber.

In both cases, OPD tells KMTV they are still investigating.