'It's pretty bad:' Neighbors say water drainage and culvert issues have worsened in west Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mike Poole moved into the Cinnamon Acres neighborhood eight years ago and said he's had to contend with water drainage and culvert issues for years.

Every time there is a major storm, Poole said the street next to his home floods because of the overflow of water from the culverts.

"It's pretty bad because the rain about 18 months, maybe every year, it will flood," said Poole.

It's more than just street flooding. Homeowner Berit Mansour said during a storm last month, overflow water from the culverts flooded her yard and basement.

"I just felt intense dread the night that I saw this river," said Mansour.

She just moved into her home in early August and said she was not told about any issues with the water drainage and culvert issues. Neighbors told me Mansour's home had multiple issues before she moved in.

"Had there been any disclosures or any information about the scope or magnitude of this issue, we wouldn't have bought this home."

Mansour's home is part of a sanitary improvement district. KMTV brought neighbors concerns to the civil engineer who works with the SID. Jacob Zimmerer with Eagle Engineering tells KMTV the culvert and drainage system are working as designed, and it falls on the homeowner to protect their homes because it's private property.

"The culverts are the same thing that were put in 30 years ago," said Zimmerer. "The rest of the subdivision has the same culverts with the few that we have."

Because the neighborhood is an SID, neighbors must share the cost to repair or improve the streets.

"This is not what we envisioned for our forever home, and I know we can do better," said Mansour.

One of the options neighbors tell me they’re considering is going to their SID to consider advocating to increase the size of the culvert.

