'It's so colorful:' Art show allows students to see potential careers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Catlin Elementary School is filled with hundreds of pieces of art, from acrylic and watercolor to photography. The annual art show gives students like Meikah Messenbrick a creative outlet.

"It's so colorful and it can express my feelings to the world," said Messenbrick.

Fourth grader Quinn Maytum created paintings and other art that's 3-D.

Maytum said it inspires her to make art in the future.

Art teacher Becky DeMitt said she wants students to look to the future, and realize art can be more than a hobby, but in fact, a job.

"I think showing the students that art helps us in so many ways of growing and being a community member. It helps you communicate. It helps you problem solve. It shows that art is just not a class," said art teacher Becky DeMitt.

And that's why DeMitt brought in community artists, from parents and retired teachers to full-time professionals, for this year's art show. That includes Tayler Armstrong, who works full-time as a tattoo artist.

"It allows me to be creative," said Armstrong.

And there's a need for creatives. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows employment for artists is expected to grow three percent from 2023 to 2033, with about 90,000 job openings each year.

Armstrong said she knew art was for her since she was a little girl. The tattoo artist creates custom art for people almost every day.

"I want the students to be able to see that they can really reach out and find different aspects of their imagination," said Armstrong.

Even as a third-grader, Messenbrick hopes for an art career. She said this show has pushed her dreams forward.

"I like everybody's paintings. I say that anyone can be an artist, no matter if you're good or bad," said Messenrbick.

The art will be displayed for a couple more weeks until the end of the school year.