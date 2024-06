OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You can jam out at Village Pointe vibes.

The free event will include a concert with music varieties from country to classic rock at the amphitheater located between Gunderson and Bravo. It's also near Garbo's Salon Village Pointe.

It’s a fun activity for the whole family. The kids can enjoy a face painting or balloon characters.

The event runs this Thurs., June 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.