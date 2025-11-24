Javi's Tacos opens free Thanksgiving food pantry in West Omaha for families in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Javi's Tacos has transformed the former Frosty's Ice Cream and More into a holiday food pantry, providing free Thanksgiving meals to families in need this week.



The pantry is helping families like Alicia Avant's, whose 75-year-old mom recently lost her job as a nurse practitioner.

"It would be really sad, you know, not to have anything for the holidays, so it's just so grateful," Avant said.

The pop-up food pantry is open through Wednesday at 17330 West Center Rd.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Javier Trujillo, owner of the local taco shop, opened the pop-up food pantry after his ice cream shop closed in October. Each family receives a turkey, pumpkin pie, dinner rolls, and fresh produce.

"In the past we've done where we take a food truck and just feed people that are in need, but I felt like this way we could conquer more people and hopefully help more families," Trujillo said.

The pantry started with Trujillo donating 50 turkeys. Community support quickly grew, with neighbors adding 50 pies and Rotella's Bakery donating 150 bags of dinner rolls. Additional food donations continued pouring in from the community.

What began as a goal to feed 50 families has expanded to serve over 200 families, powered by community contributions.

Kathy O'Neil visited the pantry with her granddaughter.

"I don't qualify for any like SNAP benefits and I have a house payment and my insurance and stuff, but I make it stretch and I watch sales and stuff like this really helps," O'Neil said.

"It would be really sad, you know, not to have anything for the holidays, so it's just so grateful," Avant said.

Trujillo said seeing the community impact makes the effort worthwhile.

"It's a good feeling to know that we're putting smiles on people's faces and just they feel good," Trujillo said.

The pop-up food pantry remains open through Wednesday at the former Frosty's Ice Cream location at 171st and West Center Road. No questions are asked, and donations are still being accepted.