Jeep driver wanted after running over 14-year-old, driving away in west Omaha road rage incident

WEST OMAHA, NE. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding the driver of a black, four-door Jeep Wrangler after deputies say the driver ran over a 14-year-old in a road rage incident near 205th and Harrison.

Deputies say the incident started because the 14-year-old was illegally driving an electric dirt bike, along with a 12- and 10-year-old.

The driver honked at the kids, then chased them up Roosevelt Street to a nearby field.

Nate Kovarik, a criminal investigation captain with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, says skid marks at the field are likely from the chase, and investigators believe the kids jumped a curb to escape the Jeep.

Kovarik said witnessing a traffic infraction does not justify what the driver did.

"Just because you observe someone committing a traffic infraction is not justification to go off and allow your anger to get the best of you and engage in an act of vigilantism," Kovarik said.

DCSO says it is using all available resources to find the suspect, including footage from a nearby Flock camera at 204th and Harrison.

"That is one tool we have at our disposal, and we are looking at it," Kovarik said.

The incident comes as communities across Omaha work to address the growing presence of electric dirt bikes on public roads.

In Bennington, local officials say educating kids and parents is a priority, especially following a fatal accident earlier this summer.

In Bellevue, electric dirt bikes and scooters were completely banned from the road in July.

If the driver is found, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says felony charges are likely.