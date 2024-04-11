Joshua Martin's family still looking for answers after he's been missing for almost a week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A family still looking for answers after one of their loved ones went missing. Joshua Martin's family is desperate to find him after the 28 year-old from Millard disappeared from a mental health facility last Friday.

It's been 24 hours since KMTV last talked to Joshua Martin's family and every hour that goes by becomes more painful for his family.

"I feel there's a more sense of urgency because your mind goes places you don't know," Kary Tronson, Joshua's aunt said. "If he's scared. If he's trying to hide."

Tronson said her emotions have become more frantic because it's been six days since Joshua was last seen.

His family is organizing a search party this Sunday and plans to handout fliers, knock on doors, walk tree lines and creeks and drive through Lincoln looking for him.

The search party will be meeting at 11 a.m and 2 p.m at the Walmart located at 8700 Andermatt Dr., Lincoln, NE, 68526. Anyone is invited to join the search party for Joshua. You can sign up using thislink.

Tronson said every bit of information helps.

"I think he might be scared that he's in trouble. I mean we really don't know his mindset. Again because we haven't been able to talk to him. He's been off his meds," she said.

The Lincoln Police Department told me they are still looking for Joshua and following up on tips they have received.

According to LPD, Joshua was last seen walking away from Integrated Behavioral Health Services at 1430 South St. on Friday, Apr. 5th around 1:30pm.

LPD said they have checked video in the area and surrounding businesses and traffic cameras. Joshua has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

They have also searched a treed area by drone following a tip they have received. Joshua was not located in that search.

As each day passes, Tronson still has hopes that her nephew is still alive.

"He's a gentle soul. He's an old soul. He's just so wanted by his family to just give them a peace of mind that he's back where he needs to be and he's safe," Tronson said.

Joshua was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts with a grey stripe. He's 5'11 and 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000. If you're not in Lincoln, you're asked to call your local police department.

