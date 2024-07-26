'Keep your eyes open:' Millard man has been missing for over four months

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Joshua Martin has been missing for over four months. His family, who lives in Millard, trusted a Lincoln facility to care for him. KMTV has been following his disappearance. His family said not a day goes by where they don't think about Joshua and they're asking you not to forget him too.

It's been a hard and long 17 weeks for Joshua Martin's family.

"I think it's just crazy in my head how a grown man can leave in the middle of town, in the middle of the day, and there's no video surveillance or that we know of," said Kary Tronson, Joshua's Aunt.

On April 5, he went missing from Integrated Behavioral Health Services in Lincoln and hasn't been seen since. Family and friends searched several times and even hired two private investigators. But still, no sign of Joshua. It's important to know, Joshua's family moved him into that facility because he has schizophrenia and severe OCD. They say he functions at the level of a five-year-old.

"They are in the midst of interviewing a lawyer, finding a lawyer that can help Josh's family," said Tronson. "Just kind of the next steps because this is an area we've never maneuvered through."

In May, KMTV uncovered that state regulators cited IBHS for violations stemming from Martin's disappearance. Those violations included staffing issues, not following Joshua's individualized service plan and existing policies and procedures regarding missing clients that were not in compliance with state regulations.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the facility cooperated with its investigation and submitted an acceptable plan of correction to fix the violations.

But still, Martin's family wants more done.

"I wish they would have more transparency," said Tronson. "I wish they would have communicated."

LPD told KMTV they have no new updates regarding Joshua's case and that it's still an active investigation.

Tronson said she's still hopeful that Joshua is alive.

"Our family is a very optimistic family. We're not a naive optimistic, but we're optimistic," she said.

She said their family is still using social media and the private investigators to keep looking for Joshua.

"Keep your eyes out. Keep your eyes open. Look in places where you wouldn't normally look," she said.

