Local reaction to Supreme Court decision banning guns for domestic abusers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Katie Welsh has been working with survivors of domestic violence for years and calls Friday's Supreme Court decision a victory.

"The Supreme Court's decision to uphold this ban on guns being possessed and owned by intimate partner abusers is a big deal," said Welsh. "It means safety and protection."

Welsh hopes this ruling will give some sort of safeguard for survivors.

"It makes me feel relieved in some sense that they can come to us and we can say 'Hey there's a way we can address the presence of a gun in your home. The fact that this gun is used to keep control over you.' It's a relief," said Welsh.

According to the National Library of Medicine, more than half of all domestic partner homicides involved a firearm.

Welsh said if the ban wasn't upheld, it could have had major consequences not only for survivors but for advocates too.

"I think not upholding that ban really just flies in the face of everything that we know about the danger guns present to survivors of domestic violence," said Welsh.

To help survivors, the WCA offers crisis counseling, legal services, case management, and even clothing.

Last year, the non-profit assisted with nearly 500 protection orders and served over 4,300 people. Welsh said this ruling is a step in the right direction to help survivors.

