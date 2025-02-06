Longtime abandoned hotel now used as parking hub for trucks and trailers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbor Ryan Gradoville has lived next to abandoned Westmont Inn and Suites for seven years. This is his view now, a trailer parked right outside his apartment.

"It just adds to the eyesore ultimately," said Gradoville.

He was frustrated to learn that the hotel, which was supposed to be a senior living facility, is now being used as a truck and trailer parking hub.

"It would be nice to see something done for once, instead of having to look at that constantly," he said.

The hotel lot is listed on truckparkingclub.com for a daily, weekly, or monthly rate. KMTV contacted the club, in which we learned that property owners, lessors or representatives list its locations on its website.

The profit is then split between the property and the club. KMTV called the property owner to find out why it's listed, but have not heard back.

"It feels like they're just kicking the ball down the field and have no way to get to the goal," said Gradoville.

City council member Don Rowe told KMTV earlier this week that he was made aware of this issue of trucks and trailers being parked at the hotel. He said he thinks this could be a potential zoning violation. He said the city will be out to inspect this week.

Gradoville said at this point, he'll be moved out before change comes.

"I want to see the building demolished and the property or the space used for something else," he said. It's whether that be more parking for the apartment complex or building a park or something else that's going to be useful for the community or area."

The city tells KMTV it's planning on sending a bid for demolition as early as this month. However, it's not clear when a demolition would take place.

