Looking for answers over six months later: An update to part of the downed retaining wall in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction cones have blocked off part of the right lane near 120th and Q for months.

That's due to part of a retaining wall that's been collapsed in one homeowner's backyard for over six months. Neighborhood reporter John Brown spoke with the homeowner back in July.

"You have guests come over and it's kind of a talking piece, but at the same time, it's annoying because you can hear Q St.," said Justin Weberg.

Part of the retaining wall still sits in Weberg's back yard. That leaves neighbors like Jeremy Krupski who lives right next to the part of the collapsed wall wondering when work will begin.

"I think it's been a little bit noisier," said Krupski. "I think we've accepted that it's just part of our lives at this point and moment. Just frustrated. We talk about it often."

Krupski said it's been a long couple of months for the neighborhood.

"The city coming out and blocking part of my yard. It just became more frustrating, a little depressing."

Jessica Boncordo has lived in this neighborhood for years and said this has made getting in and out of the neighborhood more difficult.

"It's difficult getting out of the neighborhood. People are driving a lot faster and they're not looking for cars that are turning, so it's inconvenient for sure," she said.

KMTV took neighbors concerns to City Councilmember Don Rowe who told us the design process is being finished now.

Krupski said he hopes things can get fixed sooner rather than later.

"That's what we all really want to know that there is even a plan," he said.

Rowe hopes that construction can start some time after the New Year.

