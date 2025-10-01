Luxury condos coming to Heartwood Preserve with nearly $1 million starting price

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — West Omaha's Heartwood Preserve getting luxury condos starting under $1M. Three buildings, 107 units with resort amenities opening in 2028.



The Residences, a three-building project featuring 107 units, will offer floor-to-ceiling windows, secure underground parking, concierge service, a pool and access to a community sports lounge.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with the first building anticipated to open in 2028.

Video shows renderings of The Residences.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

West Omaha's Heartwood Preserve is set to receive its first luxury condominium development, offering high-end living for buyers looking to downsize without sacrificing quality.

The Residences, a three-building project featuring 107 units, will offer floor-to-ceiling windows, secure underground parking, concierge service, a pool and access to a community sports lounge. Units start at just under $1 million.

Developer Gary Raymond said the project targets a mixed demographic of buyers.

"We'll see people that are still working, but they're now empty nesters and they have all of that, you know, space that, you know, they really don't feel like they need anymore. And then, of course, yeah, we'll have, we'll have people that are retired and travel a lot," Raymond said.

Raymond, who is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, chose Heartwood Preserve for its prime location in the growing mixed-use development area.

Grace Stanzel from The Residences real estate team emphasized the area's potential.

"So the Heartwood Preserve area, it's definitely up and coming, emerging as one of the most known or going to be well known areas when it comes to mixed use developments, and we're grateful it's here in Omaha, Nebraska," Stanzel said.

The development team expects most buyers will come from within 5 miles of the project: neighbors with large estates looking to downsize while maintaining their quality of life.

Deb Cizek, also with The Residences real estate team, expressed enthusiasm for the project's unique market position.

"I've been doing this for a long time in Omaha involved in real estate. This is one of the few times where I am so excited about a project that is filling a niche. It's not for everybody, but for those people that are looking for this, thank goodness," Cizek said.

While the project hasn't broken ground yet, sales have already begun and the first building is 25% reserved.

"That's a really, really encouraging start, you know, for the project and we just think that, you know, that will continue to build momentum," Raymond said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with the first building anticipated to open in 2028. The development is located near 144th and Dodge streets.