Mahogany Prime Steakhouse opens new restaurant at Heartwood Preserve

Posted at 8:38 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 21:38:13-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new restaurant is opening up at one of West Omaha's growing developments.

Mahogany Prime Steakhouse is now officially open at Heartwood Preserve. Heartwood Preserve is a West Omaha mixed-use development that is still under construction and will feature retail, commercial, and residential space.

Mahogany is one of the latest restaurants to open at the Preserve. Right next door, Charleston's, opened their doors in late January.

Mahogany officials told KMTV that it was time for a new facility and that West Omaha allows for future growth possibilities.

Construction on the new facility started last summer.

