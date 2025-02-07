Making an impact on the Jewish community and beyond; JCC celebrates 100 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Jewish Community Center in west Omaha has been an institution to the Jewish community and beyond for years. Now, it's celebrating 100 years this year. This seven-acre center has grown over the years.

Neighbor Steve Zalkin has been going to the JCC for almost his entire life...

"The JCC has been very important in my life. It's all about Jewish society," said Zalkin.

The JCC has been in the Omaha area since 1925. It started at its founding location near 20th and Dodge as a meeting and hang out place for the local Jewish population.

But, as Omaha's Jewish population started to move west, it decided to open the location near 132nd and Dodge in 1974.

Zalkin said he's attended both locations.. He said the JCC has allowed him to build a strong community.

"This is one of the strongest Jewish communities by size across the United States," he said.

Executive Director Mark Martin oversees the center. From pickleball to a museum to group fitness classes, he said thousands of people step foot into the center everyday.

"We're very proud to serve the community for the last 100 years," said Martin.

Martin says the JCC will be having the same pop-up classes like music and workshops like it offered back in 1925. The classes are in effort to hope to celebrate with everyone.

"Anyone is welcome here from any religion. We pride ourselves in being a very diversified community center," he said.

Martin said 100 years is a dream come true, something he never expected the center to reach.

"Well, it's just a wonderful thing. Most businesses don't even survive a few years," he said.

He said he plans to expand the center over the next few years to include more space for outdoor activities.

